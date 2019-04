The hunt is on to reunite this pretty Easter bonnet with its owner after it was found abandoned near the tracks of Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

Station Master Bill Lord is pictured with the colourful bonnet which features Easter bunnies, chicks and bird nests.

It is believed to belong to someone who boarded one of the special Easter train journeys held at the station over the weekend.

Anyone who knows who it belongs to should contact the venue directly.