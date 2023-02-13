Hunt is on to find owner of lost dog found in popular Falkirk forest
A lost dog was found wandering alone in a forest in Falkirk at the weekend and police are now trying to trace the animal’s owner.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 8:39am
The dog, a white/brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, was found on Saturday night near Canada Wood – a spot which is well used by dog walkers – and now officers are appealing for help to find the owner.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information about the dog’s owner, please call 101 and quote 3092 of February 11.”