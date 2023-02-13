News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hunt is on to find owner of lost dog found in popular Falkirk forest

A lost dog was found wandering alone in a forest in Falkirk at the weekend and police are now trying to trace the animal’s owner.

By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 8:39am

The dog, a white/brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, was found on Saturday night near Canada Wood – a spot which is well used by dog walkers – and now officers are appealing for help to find the owner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information about the dog’s owner, please call 101 and quote 3092 of February 11.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Staffie was found alone in the woods on Saturday night
FalkirkPolice Scotland