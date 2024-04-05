Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The special award was launched by the vets, which has centres in Linlithgow and South Queensferry, at the start of 2022.

An annual award, it was created in memory of Hugo the Labrador who was the first Local Canine Hero Award winner in March 2021.

Hugo was recognised for helping to save the life of his owner – his loyalty and devotion to never leave his side when he fell into freezing water saved his owner's life.

Westport Vets is looking for another animal hero to follow in the very big paw prints of the first winner, Hugo.

In November 2021, Hugo then went on to win the Dog Aid Society of Scotland Bravery Award for his actions. However, shortly after the bravery award win was announced, Hugo sadly passed away.

To honour the incredible legacy Hugo left behind, Westport Vets commemorated a special award to recognise and honour other animal heroes.

And it is now searching across the nation, asking the public to nominate animals their own four-legged heroes – for their acts of kindness.

Stuart McMorrow, company director and senior veterinary surgeon, said: “We will be working with Hugo’s family again this year to help choose the winner of Hugo’s Hero Award 2024.

“The winner will be presented with a special Hugo’s Hero award, receive a pet goodie bag and their story will be shared online – sharing on a legacy of their own.

“Animals play such an incredible role in our lives and our aim is to celebrate this, as well as share these incredible acts of kindness by animals to humans.”

Nominations are being accepted from anywhere in the UK this year.

If you would like to nominate an animal hero, email [email protected]. Please include your details, including your name contact number and address and the animal’s details.

Nominations should also include details about the pet’s act of kindness – why you think they deserve to be Hugo's Hero 2024 – and include a photograph (or video if preferred) of the animal you are nominating.