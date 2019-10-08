Hunt for Falkirk district’s community champion for 2019

The search for a community champion has been launched across the district to recognise the efforts of those who go out of their way to help others.

Every year the Rotary Club of Falkirk presents its Community Achievement Award to someone who is an ‘unsung hero’ in their neighbourhood.

It could be someone who helps young families or volunteers for a charity, a lunch club server or an entertainer in an old folk’s home – usually someone who carries out all their activities outwith the spotlight.

The recipient will receive an impressive trophy to keep for one year and a cheque for £400 to be donated to the charity of their choice.

This award is once again sponsored by The Falkirk Herald and Morton Pacitti Solicitors of Falkirk.

Last year’s winner was Polmont pensioner John Ormsby who was recognised for his tireless volunteer work.

He has given over 4000 hours of his time to helping Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Action on Hearing Loss, the Seagull Trust, the Royal National Institute for the Blind and the Children’s Panel.

To nominate a worthy winner for 2019 please send us their name, details of why you think they should receive the award and don’t forget to include your own contact details.

Please send to: Community Achievement Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX or email: editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk putting ‘Community Achievement Award’ in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, October 28.