Hundreds swarm to the Forth for 2020 Loony Dook

More than 1,000 New Year’s Day loony dookers from Scotland and around the world flocked to South Queensferry to brave the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth.

But according to a Daily Record report some local residents who first began what may rank as one of the country’s most bizarre ceremonies claim the event has been commercialised - as part of the wider Edinburgh’s Hogmanay competition.

The same report hints there may even be a move to start a rival event in future years.

Nevertheless thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on intrepid dookers decked out in every manner of fancy-dress imaginable, ranging from a cardboard boat and airplane to Donald Trump, a can of Irn-Bru, a T Rex, a pair of lobsters, Mr Blobby ... and a brave man in a mankini.

People from more than 20 countries took the plunge, and are said to have raised money for a huge variety of charities in the process.