From seasoned athletes to those attempting the 13.1 mile distance for the first time, organisers Tough Runner UK Ltd are expecting up to 1500 people to take part this Sunday, November 20.

There will also be a family event so anyone over the age of three can be involved.

There will be some road closures across the course as the runners make their way along the course which starts and finishes at the Falkirk Stadium. It also goes along Callendar Road, Glen Brae, Slamannan Road, along the Union canal to the Falkirk Wheel, before heading along the Forth & Clyde canal to the Kelpies and the finishing line at the stadium.

The first Falkirk Half Marathon takes place this weekend

The race starts at 9am with road closures beginning at 8.30am. Falkirk Council’s website states the A9 and B805 which goes from the stadium will be closed until the last runner has passed Callendar Road. There are also closures until the last runner has passed Kemper Avenue, as well as on Glen Brae, Slamannan Road and Lock 16.

Entrants in the half marathon must be 17 on race day but a family race is for those aged three years and over.

The organisers said: “We are very excited to announce the inaugural Run Falkirk Half Marathon. The course will take in some of the most famous sights such as Callendar House, The Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel, as it heads out along the scenic and flat route, finishing at the Falkirk Stadium. The event will also host a children’s race to make this a community and family celebration.

"We pride ourselves on being inclusive and welcome seasoned athletes as well as those doing their first half marathon, and have designed a course which is suitable for all abilities. The course is accurately measured and UKA licensed. It is best suited for fast running, as well as being picturesque for those who prefer to run at a more leisurely pace.”

