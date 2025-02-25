Hundreds of players pounding pavements and paths of west Falkirk for Beat the Street

The all action community activity Beat the Street is off to a fast start after an official launch event at Denny High School this week.

The game is open to anyone of any age and already, more than 2400 participants have signed up and have together walked, cycled and wheeled nearly 3000 miles.

Beat the Street is a four-week, interactive active travel game for residents of Denny, Bonnybridge, Camelon, Dennyloanhead, Longcroft and Banknock that encourages people to embrace active travel with the goal of winning sport or book vouchers for their team.

Residents may have seen beeping and flashing sensors called “Beat Boxes” which have been placed on lampposts around the borough help participants explore the local area and all it has to offer and to encourage people to consider walking, cycling, running or wheeling those shorter journeys.

Commercial Photography Glasgow & Scotland : Beat the Street was officially launched at Denny High School earlier this week (Picture: Submitted)

To play, participants need a card which can be collected from one of the distribution centres listed at the website or alternatively, players, as long as they are over the age of 13, can download the free Beat the Street app to play the game on their phone.

They can then travel between contactless Beat Boxes scoring points with their cards as they go. The further players travel, the more points they score for their community or school team.

Each week is themed with different activities to help participants get the most out of their Beat the Street experience.

Beat the Street Falkirk West has been commissioned by Falkirk Council, funded by Transport Scotland’s People and Place active travel funding, and delivered by Intelligent Health

Falkirk Council deputy leader Paul Garner said: “Beat the Street Falkirk West is already exceeding expectations. Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far and please keep encouraging your friends, family and neighbours to get involved and join your team.

“We often use the car without a second thought, but it’s often true that it is just as quick to walk or cycle to school and you can avoid the hassle of traffic and parking. “Many previous Beat the Street participants have said that the game helped them discover shortcuts to school and that it helps families enjoy the walk or cycle to school together.”