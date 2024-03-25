Hundreds of free chocolate eggs once again up for grabs in Grangemouth public park's Easter hunt

Friends of Inchyra Park have once again raided the Easter Bunny’s underground bunker to collect 1000 chocolate eggs this weekend.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT
Youngsters will be a skipping at high speed towards Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Sunday after noon for the ever growing annual hunt.

Running from 1pm to 3pm, the Forth Ports and Bowhouse Community Association sponsored event will see children receiving their free egg after they successfully collect all the clues in a fun filled day which will include a play bus and turns from the talented thespians of the Young Portonian Theatre Company, who have come directly back over the rainbow from the land of Oz to be there on the day.

Members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will be on hand during the day and parents will be able to enjoy a small traders fayre as their young ones search for eggs and mess around on some inflatables.

