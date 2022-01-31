Hundreds more workers join company payrolls in West Lothian Falkirk

File photo . PA

Office for National Statistics data shows an estimated 87,892 people in West Lothian were on company payrolls in December. That was 719 more than in November – the highest increase since records began in 2014. The figure was also up from 83,923 in December 2020 and was above pre-pandemic levels – 86,530 workers were recorded on company payrolls in December 2019.

The number of workers on UK payrolls also jumped by a record 184,000 month-on-month, to 29.5 million.

An estimated 74,337 people in Falkirk were on company payrolls in December, 694 more than in November – the second-highest ever increase. The figure was up from 71,753 in December 2020 and was above pre-pandemic levels of 73,896.

Separate figures published by the ONS also show there was a fall in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in West Lothian last month.

Around 3,865 people were on out-of-work benefits as of December 9, down by 2,275 from the month before. It meant 3.3 per cent of the area's working population sought support in December.