Human remains found in Forth Valley woodland confirmed as missing Carron Valley man

Police confirmed human remains found in woodland earlier this month belong to a man reported missing back in 2012.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Human remains were found in woodland near Fintry on Monday, September 8. Formal identification has now taken place. The remains have been confirmed as those of Thomas Robb, 87, who had been missing from the Carron Valley area since August 2012.

“His family has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

