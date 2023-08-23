Huge confidence and health boosts for Grangemouth woman after losing five and a half stone with Slimming World

Louise Fraser lost the weight after joining a Slimming World class in the town, and she was recently voted as the class’ Woman of the Year for her commitment and efforts.

After making the decision one morning in May 2022 to attend Slimming World, Louise has never looked back.

She explained: “I was just really unhappy with myself. I would look in the mirror and hated how I looked. I had no confidence. When I went to clothes shops it was always ‘what have they got in my size’.

Louise Fraser has lost 5st 8 in just over 12 months after joining Slimming World. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“Climbing stairs I would get so out of breath. I’ve had a double transplant, kidney and pancreas, and I knew it wasn’t doing my health any good.

“I got up one Saturday in May last year at about 8.55am and thought I need to do something and I need to do it today. I looked up Slimming World classes and there was one that day at 9.30am so I got dressed and I went. I had to go that day or I wouldn’t have gone.

I was 16st 9lb when I started. I had never been that weight in my life. I was disgusted. Part of it was Covid. I was shielding and I think during that time I just piled on the weight as I wasn’t seeing any one.

"That morning when I joined and was weighed I thought how did I even get here. Fraser the consultant told me “you’ll never see that figure on the scales again” and it’s true.

Louise was named Woman of the Year at the Grangemouth class for her efforts. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"When I started I was between a size 22 and a 24 and I’m now between a 12 and a 14. It’s just amazing and it makes such a difference.

"I’ve lost five stone, 8lbs and I’ve still got another 16lb to go to my target.”

Louise, 50, says there have been multiple benefits from shifting the pounds.

She said: “Losing the weight has given me a boost in confidence but it’s also helped my health. I’ve noticed a difference having been on medication for high blood pressure it’s now dropped. I have so much more energy.

Louise Fraser, from Grangemouth, pictured before joining Slimming World. (pic: submitted)

“Going into shops and being able to pick something up you like rather than something that will fit is great too.”

Louise, a secretary with Lindsays solicitors and estate agents, attends a Slimming World class at 7.30am on a Saturday morning with Fraser Walker in Newlands Community Centre, Grangemouth. However, she no longer sees it as a class, but more of a social event.

She said: “Everyone is so lovely and friendly and supportive and there’s no judgement there. It’s an amazing wee family and community. I would recommend it to anyone. Everyone is there for the same reason.

"I look forward to my Saturdays. It’s a social thing for me now. There’s great support from Fraser and other members, we chat, exchange recipes and it’s just a nice place to be.”

Louise said the news she’d won the class’ Woman of the Year award came as a shock.