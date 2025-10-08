How to support this Falkirk family firm hosting third community Christmas dinner for 'anyone alone'

A family has once again vowed to make a difference in their community this Christmas.

Once again Merrilees Family Funeral Directors will be hosting a free festive dinner with an open invitation to anyone who is alone on December 25 to attend.

This will be the third year that the event has been organised by Samantha and Andrew Merrilees with the support of family and friends.

Once again it will be held in St Francis Xavier church hall in Hope Street, Falkirk, making access and parking easier for all those attending.

The couple explained why they are again hosting the event saying: “As funeral directors and also a bereaved family, we understand how difficult Christmas time can be, especially for those grieving and spending Christmas Day alone. Our Free Community Christmas Dinner is our way of giving back and providing a warm, welcoming space for those in our community who need comfort and companionship.”

Samantha Merrilees understands what it is like to have a loved one missing from family celebrations following the tragic death of her son, Scott Martin, on January 1, 2021, aged only 16.

Together with husband Andrew, she set up the Scott Martin Foundation to highlight and help with youth mental health issues. It has quickly established itself as a charity that the community has taken to its heart with lots of individuals, organisations and companies fundraising to allow those involved to provide education, support, care and focus to young people suffering, their families and anyone working with young people in the community.

But the couple said they wanted to do something more and came up with the idea of the festive meal.

They are now taking bookings and want to hear from anyone who wants to join them for this, their third Christmas Day community dinner.

“If you feel you would benefit from coming along or know anyone else who might, please get in touch with us,” they said. “Couples, families, and individuals are welcome, regardless of whether we’ve had the honour of serving your family before.

"We aim to ensure that no one spends this special day alone and that everyone who needs support and connection feels cared for.”

Once again they’ve set up a fundraising page where people can make cash donations.

The couple, whose business is now based in Ladysmill, Falkirk, are also accepting donations of food and drink from individuals or local businesses that would like to support their event, adding: “We collectively believe we can make a much bigger difference working together.

“Every donation, big or small, makes a huge difference.”

For further enquiries or to book a place around their table, please contact Sam or Andrew directly on 01324 636446.

You can donate to their GoFundMe page here