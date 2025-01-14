How those with sight and hearing loss in Forth Valley can learn to dance like Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winning success of celebrities with hearing and sight loss in recent years on Strictly Come Dancing shows that anyone can dance.

And now those living in the Forth Valley area with sight and hearing impairments are being given the opportunity to take to the dance floor for themselves and learn ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing.

Comedian Chris McCausland became the first blind contestant to win the popular BBC series in December with dance partner Dianne Buswell. His success followed Rose Ayling-Ellis’s win in 2021 as the first deaf contestant to lift the glitterball trophy.

Their appearances on the show – and subsequent wins – have proven that such disabilities do not have to stop you and that anything is possible.

The dance classes are open to all, including those with sight impairment and hearing loss. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

But it’s not just celebrities who have the chance to get out on the dance floor and learn a new skill and have fun. Thanks to a partnership between Bonnybridge dance teachers Brian and Avril Muir and the Forth Valley Sensory Centre people from across the district who may have sight or hearing loss can strut their stuff.

Husband and wife Brian and Avril have been running classes at the sensory centre in Camelon since last year.

Brian explained: “When my wife and I qualified as dance teachers we took some time to think about what we wanted to do with the qualification and had the idea of teaching people with sight and hearing difficulties to dance.

"It’s not really something you see and we could see no reason why they couldn’t learn to dance and perhaps even join in the main stream dance social network.

Dance instructors Avril and Brian Muir are running the classes in conjunction with Forth Valley Sensory Centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“We approached the centre and asked if they would be interested in working with us, and we went round various groups in the centre to try and encourage people to come along and give it a go.

“We started the first class last May – the Thursday evening class at the centre, then the second class at the Bonnybridge Community Hub started in August. It was set up specifically to accommodate some of the centre users who didn’t want to come out in the evening.”

The couple, who have been dancing together for more than 25 years but have only been teaching for a couple of years, teach ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing during their classes, which are open to all.

Brian continued: “The classes are open to the whole community, and we have some people with hearing and sight impairments.

With comedian Chris McCausland winning Strictly as the first blind contestant it is hoped it may encourage others with sight loss to give dancing a try.

"Some of the dances we may have to adapt a little bit. They are often fine in hold, but particularly in the Latin when you go out of hold, someone with sight impairment will have no idea where they are going.

"They will be lost as they are not on the dance floor with their stick, so we have to make slight adaptations.

"It’s important for those with disabilities that we take our time with them and we build up their trust and confidence so they know that they can do it.

"Until you actually start learning to dance you have no idea what your capabilities are.

The dance classes take place in Forth Valley Sensory Centre and Bonnybridge Community Hub.

"If anyone is thinking of coming along, I would say give it a go. If you don’t come along and try, you’re never going to know.

"As well as people with sight and hearing impairment we have people of all abilities from the community coming along as well.

"We try to make the classes informative and fun, and once you’ve got enough ballroom, Latin and sequence experience, there’s nothing to stop you enjoying the wider social scene of dancing.

"It’s preferred if people come with a partner, but if they don’t have anyone then we’ll try and partner them with someone, even if it’s one of us.

“We get as much joy out of teaching others to dance as we get from dancing ourselves. It’s a wonderful past time.

"There’s also the benefits you get from it – physically and mentally. You get to use your brain all the time, especially in the sequence dancing as there are hundreds of sequence dances.”

The classes offer the chance to learn ballroom, Latin and sequence dance styles.

One of the blind FVSC users who is a regular at the dance classes run by Brian and Avril is Christine Moroney, from Bonnybridge.

She said: “One of my most favourite hours of the week is the one that I spend learning to dance with Brian Muir who has ‘opened my eyes’ to the possibilities and joy that dancing brings and has introduced me to dances including the Rumba and Square Tango.”

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of the sensory centre, added: “Throughout the series Chris (McCausland) encouraged people with disabilities, and particularly those with sight loss, not to be constrained by other people’s low expectations of what they can accomplish. He has also encouraged everyone to overcome their own doubts about what they can achieve. Chris clearly had an incredible partnership with his partner, Dianne Buswell, and over the last few months she has provided a wonderful example of how to be a supportive and successful coach that makes activity accessible.

“There’s no doubt that his dancing was incredible but it’s Chris’s words that particularly resonate with The Centre’s vision of a world where people with sensory loss live inclusive, confident lives. We are proud to tailor our programme of groups, activities and classes to the needs of the people taking part.”

The dance classes, which are £5 each, take place on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 2.30pm in Bonnybridge Community Hub and on Thursdays from 7pm-8pm at Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

For more information please call the centre on 01324590888 or email [email protected].