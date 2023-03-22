News you can trust since 1845
How clean is your close? Falkirk Council launches communal close cleanliness survey

Falkirk Council's housing services has launched a survey on the cleanliness of common closes in the area.

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT

Now moves are afoot to possibly expand on the close-cleaning service the local authority rolled out at three blocks of flats in the area.

A council spokesperson said: “Housing Services is committed to working with tenants to improve the standards of cleanliness in shared closes. In a recent survey tenants told us that they are concerned about the standard of cleanliness in hallways and staircases (closes) that people share to enter their flats.

“In recent years, the Housing Service tried out a close-cleaning service in three blocks of flats across the council area. Now that we’ve heard back from tenants who were involved, we want to know how other tenants would feel about having this kind of service.”

Falkirk Council might be looking to expand on its communal close cleaning service
The consultation will run until April 14.

Visit the website to take part in the online survey.

