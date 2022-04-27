The figures show how many patients each GP manages.

How busy is my GP? The surgeries with most patients per doctor across Falkirk

How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 1:49 pm

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries across Falkirk district.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations.

We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Bo’ness Road Medical Practice

There are 1588 patients per GP at Bo’ness Road Medical Practice. In total there are7941 patients and five GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Wallace Medical Centre, Falkirk

There are 1596 patients per GP at Wallace Medical Centre, Falkirk In total there are 7981 patients and five GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Camelon Medical Practice

There are 1364 patients per GP at Camelon Medical Practice. In total there are 8183 patients and six GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Polmont Park Medical Practice

There are 777 patients per GP at Polmont Park Medical Practice. In total there are 7770 patients and 10 GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
FalkirkGP practicesScotlandPublic Health ScotlandGP surgeries
Next Page
Page 1 of 6