Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries across Falkirk district.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations.

We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Bo’ness Road Medical Practice There are 1588 patients per GP at Bo’ness Road Medical Practice. In total there are7941 patients and five GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Wallace Medical Centre, Falkirk There are 1596 patients per GP at Wallace Medical Centre, Falkirk In total there are 7981 patients and five GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Camelon Medical Practice There are 1364 patients per GP at Camelon Medical Practice. In total there are 8183 patients and six GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Polmont Park Medical Practice There are 777 patients per GP at Polmont Park Medical Practice. In total there are 7770 patients and 10 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales