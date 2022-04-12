Housing plans for Falkirk industrial estate
A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a number of houses at a local industrial estate.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:43 pm
Falkirk based McMillan Property Developments Ltd applied for permission on April 6 to build five houses at Central Auctions, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside, Falkirk.
Council planners validated the application on Monday, April 11 and it is now awaiting a decision.
Back in 2016 Hunters Of Linlithgow made a successful application to change the use of the auction house at the same site to a vehicle repair workshop.