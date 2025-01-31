Housing developer plans to bring sales cabin to Falkirk area street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing developer is planning to site a new sales cabin – as well as a car parking area – in a local village.

Ogilvie Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 10, which was validated on Wednesday, January 29, looking for permission to site a “sales cabin” and “associated car parking” to the north of 37 Rosebank Avenue, Dunipace.

The first phase of Ogilvie Homes Ltd’s Rosebank development was completed in July 2021 and included a mix of two and three bedroom houses.