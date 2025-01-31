Housing developer plans to bring sales cabin to Falkirk area street
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A housing developer is planning to site a new sales cabin – as well as a car parking area – in a local village.
Ogilvie Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 10, which was validated on Wednesday, January 29, looking for permission to site a “sales cabin” and “associated car parking” to the north of 37 Rosebank Avenue, Dunipace.
The first phase of Ogilvie Homes Ltd’s Rosebank development was completed in July 2021 and included a mix of two and three bedroom houses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.