Housing developer plans to bring sales cabin to Falkirk area street

By James Trimble
Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:31 BST
A housing developer is planning to site a new sales cabin – as well as a car parking area – in a local village.

Ogilvie Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 10, which was validated on Wednesday, January 29, looking for permission to site a “sales cabin” and “associated car parking” to the north of 37 Rosebank Avenue, Dunipace.

The first phase of Ogilvie Homes Ltd’s Rosebank development was completed in July 2021 and included a mix of two and three bedroom houses.

