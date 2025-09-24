Housebuilder lodges plans with council for 224 new homes in Denny area

By James Trimble
Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 09:53 BST
A developer hopes its plans to create over 200 “high-quality, energy-efficient” new homes gets the green light from the local authority.

Cruden Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 9, which was subsequently validated on Monday, September 22, to erect 224 houses with associated infrastructure, landscaping and engineering works on land to the east of 1 Winchester Drive, Broad Street, Denny.

Cruden Homes told The Falkirk Herald it had submitted an application for a “nationally significant” new housing development which would deliver “high-quality, energy-efficient new homes” which would be “carefully masterplanned to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and community”.

The firm added the proposed development features a "diverse mix of homes, complemented by high-quality landscaping”.

Cruden's plans for 224 new homes in Denny were validated by Falkirk Council on Monday (Picture: Submitted)

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “We are delighted to submit this nationally significant proposal, which will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood for Denny."

If permission is granted Cruden Homes expects to commence work on the site in 2026.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.

