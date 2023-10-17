Housebuilder holds open event for prospective buyers at Larbert development

Avant Homes East Scotland is inviting prospective buyers to its part exchange event this weekend at its Carron Feld development in Larbert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which takes place from 11am on Saturday and Sunday, will allow people to view a range of four and five-bedroom homes available for sale at the development.

The Avant Homes East Scotland sales team will be available across the weekend to advise potential homeowners on the development and the part exchange deals

available on selected plots.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are invited along to the Carron Feld development in Larbert this weekend (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated adjacent to Forth Valley Hospital and all local amenities, Carron Feld is said to be perfectly located for commuters with Falkirk and Stirling just a short distance

away.

Lisa Archibald, Avant Homes East Scotland sales and marketing director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to Carron Feld and offer them

the opportunity to look around the development to find their potential new home.