Housebuilder holds open event for prospective buyers at Larbert development
The event, which takes place from 11am on Saturday and Sunday, will allow people to view a range of four and five-bedroom homes available for sale at the development.
The Avant Homes East Scotland sales team will be available across the weekend to advise potential homeowners on the development and the part exchange deals
available on selected plots.
Situated adjacent to Forth Valley Hospital and all local amenities, Carron Feld is said to be perfectly located for commuters with Falkirk and Stirling just a short distance
away.
Lisa Archibald, Avant Homes East Scotland sales and marketing director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to Carron Feld and offer them
the opportunity to look around the development to find their potential new home.
“The development has a range of outstanding four-and five-bedroom family homes with part exchange offers available.”