Housebuilder holds open event for prospective buyers at Larbert development

Avant Homes East Scotland is inviting prospective buyers to its part exchange event this weekend at its Carron Feld development in Larbert.
By James Trimble
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
The event, which takes place from 11am on Saturday and Sunday, will allow people to view a range of four and five-bedroom homes available for sale at the development.

The Avant Homes East Scotland sales team will be available across the weekend to advise potential homeowners on the development and the part exchange deals

available on selected plots.

People are invited along to the Carron Feld development in Larbert this weekend (Picture: Submitted)People are invited along to the Carron Feld development in Larbert this weekend (Picture: Submitted)
People are invited along to the Carron Feld development in Larbert this weekend (Picture: Submitted)
Situated adjacent to Forth Valley Hospital and all local amenities, Carron Feld is said to be perfectly located for commuters with Falkirk and Stirling just a short distance

away.

Lisa Archibald, Avant Homes East Scotland sales and marketing director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to Carron Feld and offer them

the opportunity to look around the development to find their potential new home.

“The development has a range of outstanding four-and five-bedroom family homes with part exchange offers available.”

