Housebuilder gives Falkirk district community hall a welcome cash boost

A housebuilder has donated £1000 to Dennyloanhead Community Hall to support ongoing efforts to provide essential services to the community.

Persimmon East Scotland has made the generous donation which will see the funds being used to help sustain local initiatives including the Community Food Pantry, summer fayres and a community garden that grows vegetables for local residents.

The initiatives play a key role in bringing the community together and provide valuable support to residents.

Neil Parry, managing director of Persimmon East Scotland, who handed over the cheque to the group, said: “Organisations like Dennyloanhead Community Hall are the heart of local communities, bringing people together and offering vital services that improve everyday lives. We’re proud to support their fantastic work from the Community Food Pantry to their summer fayres and community garden, which provide real value to residents.

Neil Parry, managing director of Persimmon East Scotland, presents a cheque to members of Dennyloanhead Community Hall. (Pic: submitted)

"This donation reflects our commitment to building not only quality homes but also strong, vibrant communities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this funding and continuing to support initiatives that make a meaningful difference.”

Jeanette Galloway, from Dennyloanhead Community Hall Ltd, said they were “delighted” to receive the donation.

She said: “This generous support will make a significant difference in helping us provide essential assistance to the families who rely on our weekly Food Pantry, especially during the challenging months of January and February. We are truly grateful for the support and look forward to building a strong partnership in the future.”

The donation comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which has donated over £360,000 to charities and good causes across Scotland in the past five years.