Housebuilder creates a digital 'time capsule' for future generations of Maddiston residents to enjoy

Ahead of the launch of its new Station Brae development show home, Miller Homes interviewed members of the community about their experiences growing up in Maddiston and what life is like in the village today.

The time capsule tells the proud story of a community which first appeared in official records in 1424 and has seen considerable changes across the centuries. Once featuring a busy mine, the town served as a base for one of Europe’s largest hauliers, Smith of Maddiston, and as the Central HQ of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The time capsule has now been entrusted to the pupils of Maddiston Primary School, who will serve as guardians, keeping it safe to share with future generations.

Miller Homes representatives worked together with Maddiston Primary School pupils to create the time capsule

Pupils from the school also feature in the video interviews, sharing their hopes and dreams for the future and what they love about the village today.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes regional sales director, said: “We are very excited to work with the local community on bringing this time capsule to life. The time capsule really speaks to how friendly and welcoming Maddiston is.

“We hope that it will be enjoyed by many future generations of the village, with the children involved someday being able to show their own children the time capsule decades from now.”

Maddiston Primary School headteacher Claire McGlynn said: “The time capsule has been a great activity for our students to be involved in. They have enjoyed reflecting on their hometown and what makes this area special to them. We are happy to be chosen to safeguard the footage and hope to look back on the time capsule in the future with our students decades from now.”

One of the groups speaking for the time capsule is the Maddiston Childminders’ group, who described the village as enjoying ‘a big sense of community, friendliness and always looking out for each other’.