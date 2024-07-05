House prices for first-time buyers in Falkirk have risen by more than a third since 2019

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The average house price in Falkirk for first-time buyers has risen by more than a third over the past five years, new figures show.

It comes as property website Rightmove said the typical mortgage payment for first-time buyers has increased by £400 a month and called on the next government to support those buying their first home.

The latest figures from the Land Registry's house price index show first-time buyers in Falkirk were paying an average of £136,600 for a house in April.

It was up 36 per cent from an average of £100,400 five years earlier.

First time buyers are finding it more expensive to buy a home. Pic: File image

Overall house prices in Falkirk have jumped 37 per cent over five years, reaching £165,700 in April 2024.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said reduced mortgage rates would help first-time buyers in the short term, "more so than election housing promises".

It comes as the property website said the average mortgage payment for a typical first-time buyer in Great Britain has risen by 61 per cent over the past five years – from £667 a month in 2019 to £1075 this year.

Mr Bannister added: "As rates have increased over the last five years, the amount that a typical first-time buyer is paying each month on a mortgage has outstripped the pace of earning growth.

"Some first-time buyers are looking at extending their mortgage terms to 30 or 35 years to lower monthly payments, or looking at cheaper homes for sale so that they need to borrow less."

He said: "We hope that the next government can support first-time buyers with well thought out policies, which address the difficulties of saving up a large enough deposit and being able to borrow enough from a lender."

Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, said surging interest rates and inflation have impacted the housing market "with force".

Nathan Emerson, chief executive, added the organisation is keen to see targeted support for first-time buyers at the first opportunity from any incoming government.

"The potential of home ownership should never be a prospect that is ever out of reach for people," he said.

"As inflation is now back within the range initially targeted, we are optimistic to see the base rate cut as soon as realistically possible, which would be very welcome news for people stepping onto the housing ladder when it does happen."

The most recent Land Registry figures also show a significant drop in housing sales compared to five years prior, with over 26,600 sales across Great Britain in February this year compared to 66,000 the same month in 2019.