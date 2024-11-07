House of horrors and haunted garden raise funds for Guide Dog charity with Screams and Barks Fright Night

A family event bringing people together for Hallowe’en and celebrating the great work Guide Dogs do has been hailed a success.

The Screams and barks Halloween Fright Night was organised by local Guide Dog puppy raisers Carol Honeyman and Linda McDonald to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity.

Carol converted her Larbert home and garden into a house of horrors and haunted garden for the community to enjoy on October 31.

Entry to the event was free with donations for Guide Dogs welcomed as Carol and Linda know just how much a guide dog can change the life of a person living with impaired vision and sight loss.

Carol Honeyman (right) and Linda McDonald (left) in their costumes for this year's fright night. (Pic: submitted

The event this year raised £300 for the charity through cash donations and an online fundraising page.

Opening her home to the community at Hallowe’en has become an annual tradition for Carol, and with help from her sister Linda and neighbour John Wall, they welcomed approximately 200 visitors this year.

The horror theme was something to behold with an enormous Cauldron Creeper – a 6ft animatronic skeleton stirring a brewing cauldron and reciting eerie chantes – welcoming guests. The front garden was converted to host a theatrical skeleton wedding.

Inside the house of horrors for those who dared to enter there were even more decorations including a mummified corpse, Jack the Ripper and a stake-through-the-heart vampire.

Fancy dress winners Harrison & Olivia. (Pic: submitted)

While in the back garden, through the eerie fog there were lifesize horror characters and a 7ft animatronic werewolf howling at the moon.

Guests could enjoy goodies from the trick or treat stations and light up accessories, beanie animals and cuddly guide dogs were handed out to the children.

Carol presented a prize for best fancy dress on the night. The winners were Harrison and Olivia, who were presented with headless skeleton awards, cinema tickets and goodies to enjoy.

Carol said: “I have been opening up my home for the community to enjoy at Hallowe’en for eight years. I was inspired to do this from my love of Hallowe’en. I have always had a love for all things Hallowe’en and horror, a lifetime passion sparked from childhood.

The Skeleton Wedding and Cauldron Creeper.

"This year I decided to do the event for charity which had a great turnout. Because of my involvement with Guide Dogs and knowing just how much the dogs can change lives, I chose to dedicate the night to fundraise for Guide Dogs UK charity.

“It takes weeks to set it all up, but it's always worth it seeing how much people enjoy themselves. When people return every year I know it has been a total success. It has changed each year since I started - getting bigger every year!”

Anne Rowse, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re hugely grateful for Linda and Carol for their extraordinary efforts fundraising at Hallowe’en in the month where Guide Dogs have been celebrating the Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal. This will really make a big impact in supporting Guide Dogs to help people with sight loss now and in the future.”

The Screams and Barks events fundraising page is still open if anyone would like to donate to the charity