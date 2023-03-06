Emergency services were called out around 10.30pm to a property in Anderson Drive, Carron after receiving reports a property was well ablaze.

Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Smoke from the tragic incident could be seen over a mile away.

Police remain at the scene of Sunday night's fatal fire

Emergency services continue to investigate the cause of the fatal blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Anderson Drive, Falkirk, around 10.40pm on Sunday, March 5.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a joint-investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.”

The property in Anderson Drive was almost destroyed in the fatal fire. Pic: Michael Gillen

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Kenny Barbour is the local senior officer for Falkirk and West Lothian, who said: "We were alerted at 10.34pm on Sunday, March 5to reports of a dwelling fire in Falkirk. Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the town's Anderson Drive, where firefighters worked to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“Sadly, one male casualty passed away at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with the gentleman's family and friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.

"A female casualty was taken by paramedics to Glasgow's Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.21am on Monday, March 6.