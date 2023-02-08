Hostelling Scotland urging Falkirk people to consider joining board of trustees
A charity which has been running for over 90 years is looking for new members to join its board of trustees.
Hostelling Scotland, the not for profit, self-funded charity, which has operated a network of nearly 60 youth and affiliate hostels throughout Scotland since 1931, is keen to receive applications from as wide a range of talented people as possible.
With the challenging economic climate Hostelling Scotland would love to hear from applicants with skills and experience in managing operational change, charity/corporate governance, law, risk management, and youth travel and hospitality.
Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland, said: “Hostelling Scotland is open to all. We are committed to inclusion and diversity and we want our board of trustees to be representative of the wide range of talented people we have in the communities we serve throughout Scotland.
“We value greatly the benefits of having different points of view and experiences on our Board. We particularly welcome applications from first time trustees and highly motivated individuals across all age groups and backgrounds, with a wide range of skills and experiences, and the capacity and commitment to grow into the role.
“If you are looking for a new and exciting adventure and keen to do something great. If you believe you have the enthusiasm and drive to help shape the future of hostelling in Scotland, we would love to hear from you.”
To express an interest and receive a nomination pack and application form, please email: [email protected] The closing date for nominations is March 10, 2023.
