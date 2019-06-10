Hoping for blue skies for Carly’s big day in Kincardine

Following a damp affair in 2018 sunshine is hopefully on the cards for this year’s Kincardine Gala Day when the village comes together to celebrate its youngsters on Saturday afternoon.

Tulliallan Primary School’s Carly Weldon will be crowned the Queen for 2019 and this year’s gala day Gracious Lady is Sandra Stag.

The parade starts at Station Green at 12.15pm and makes its way along Station Road, Elphinstone Street, Standalane, Kellywood, Toll Road and Kirk Street before arriving at Burnside Park for the crowning of P7 pupil Carly.

Having already enjoyed a week of entertainment – including a pet show and family night – the village has pulled out all the stops this year to decorate houses along the route ready for the big parade.

Visit Kincardine Gala Day’s Facebook page for more informaton on the event.