Hope for redundant workers as Falkirk's Rosebank Distillery reveals winter opening plans

Workers who lost their jobs at Rosebank Distillery may be able to take on new roles as the owners revealed they would keep the Falkirk tourist attraction open over the winter.

Last month, around 20 staff who work in the retail shop, as tour guides or as duty managers, were told they would be made redundant as the distillery was running at a loss.

However, this week owners Ian Macleod Distillers announced that following an operational review at the Falkirk distillery on the edge of the Forth & Clyde Canal, revised opening hours have been confirmed which will allow the visitor centre and shop to remain open year-round.

They added that to support the opening hours of the visitor centre, new permanent jobs have been created both within the distillery as well as elsewhere in the company. These roles have all been filled by some of the staff members affected by the operational review.

Rosebank Distillery on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal will be open for three days over the winter months. Pic: Michael Gillen

Rosebank will be open to visitors three days a week over the winter: from October until March the confirmed opening days are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

From April to September, the distillery visitor centre and shop will open on additional days, and extra staff will be recruited on seasonal contracts to support these peaks as required.

The distillery has also confirmed that whisky production will remain unaffected by these changes, with whisky continuing to be made onsite and production jobs unaffected.

Stuart Hendry, brand homes director for Ian Macleod Distillers, said: "This has been a difficult period for everyone involved as we have worked through our operational review, but we are thankful to have found a solution that allows Rosebank Distillery to remain open to visitors year-round.

Tours of the distillery will continue over the winter. Pic: Michael Gillen

“We have supported our team members through this difficult time and we are pleased to have been able to retain several of our colleagues directly impacted by this change in new roles at Rosebank and within our wider business.

“We wish every one of the team past and present well wishes for their future. We would also like to share our sincere thanks to each of them for their ongoing professionalism and consideration as we navigated through this period of change, along with the important and formative part they each played in the revival of Rosebank.

“Our revised visitor centre opening hours now better reflect current demand and our new business model will support our continued projected growth, allowing us to welcome visitors to Rosebank and Falkirk each year."

He added that the firm remain “fully committed” to the local area and are very grateful for the continued support received from the local community.

"We are proud to continue to produce and lay down spirit in casks to become the Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky of the future, as well as welcome whisky enthusiasts from all around the world to our working distillery,” he concluded.

Ian Macleod Distillers spent four years carefully restoring the old building as both a contemporary space for whisky creation and for visitors to enjoy. Tours took place at regular intervals with guides telling visitors the history of the brand, as well as details of the production process.

People were also able to visit the distillery shop, where a wide-range of goods and spirits are on sale.

The actual Rosebank Distillery was founded in Falkirk in 1840, but sadly closed in 1993.

Its reopening had been hailed by whisky aficionados as a significant revival of one of Scotland’s “silent” distilleries.