Hop along to enjoy virtual frog fun with Forth Valley nature group

An exciting, novel activity new to Froglife, a charity which aims to improve amphibian and reptile habitat, the virtual reality exhibitions allow people to experience the dangers of road crossings through the eyes of a toad and find out more about how wildlife tunnels can make a real difference to their safety and life expectancy.

Froglife plans to visit visit events in the Forth Valley area in the coming weeks and months with its virtual reality exhibition, which asks the question “When Will Wildlife Get The Green Light?”.

Looking at the world through the eyes of the Common Toad, viewers will explore the dangers toads face on their migrations and the importance of wildlife tunnels under roads.

Rosie Walker, Froglife’s Come Forth for Wildlife project assistant, said: “We often think about the importance of safe crossings when it comes to the people living in our communities but often we overlook the importance of providing safe crossings for the wildlife we share it with.

"The Common Toad is an important native species in the UK however, due to habitat reduction, a large number of road deaths and other detrimental factors this species has declined in the UK by 68 per cent in the last 30 years – if this continues, we could lose all our common toads by 2030.

"However, there is something we can do to save the species – build wildlife tunnels. These are tunnels built under our roads to help amphibians and reptiles cross them safely.

"They’re fast becoming a viable option to aid our ailing wildlife. We need to start linking important habitats together and reduce the negative impacts our urban infrastructure is having on our precious British wildlife.

"Wildlife tunnels are the best, most cost-effective route to take. It is time to make a stand for wildlife.”

People can visit the Froglife website to find out when the next exhibition takes place in their area.

