Homes builder brings annual grants scheme to Falkirk

CALA Homes launches a £5,000 Community Bursary in Falkirk for the first time tomorrow, and is inviting local charities, schools and community groups to apply .

The country-wide initiative is now in its fourth year and so far has supported more than 200 worthy causes in areas where CALA builds, awarding over £255,000 to a wide variety of organisations.

This year the housebuilder will make a further £55,000 available across Scotland.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (West), said: “CALA is committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to communities and we’re delighted to launch our bursary initiative in Falkirk for the first time.

“We look forward to hearing from local charities and good causes, and discovering not only the vital difference they make to the community, but also how we can support, sustain and amplify the great work that is being done in the area.”

CALA’s Community Bursary is open to charities and community groups of all sizes.

Those interested can apply for a share of the fund by completing an application form on the CALA website at cala.co.uk/bursary - applications close on Friday, March 6.