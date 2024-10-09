Homecoming gig for David as his Pearlfishers play new album at Falkirk musical mecca

By James Trimble
Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:49 BST
The Pearlfishers front man David Scott will be proud to unveil songs from the band’s new album – the first in five years – at Behind the Wall next month.

Music lovers will be able to hear live renditions of some of the songs from the new album Making Tapes For Girls at the Melville Street venue on Friday, November 15.

David said: “The music of The Pearlfishers is rooted firmly in Falkirk – I’m a proud Falkirk Bairn.”

The Glasgow band is looking to evoke memories of the days when people used to make up mix tapes – using devices known as cassettes – for their loved ones or best pals.

David Scott and The Pearlfishers will be playing songs from their new album Making Tapes for Girls at BTW next month (Picture: Submitted)David Scott and The Pearlfishers will be playing songs from their new album Making Tapes for Girls at BTW next month (Picture: Submitted)
David Scott and The Pearlfishers will be playing songs from their new album Making Tapes for Girls at BTW next month (Picture: Submitted)

Most of the album was recorded at La Chunky Studios in Glasgow where everything is vintage – from an old Ludwig kit to an old Wurlitzer electric piano and vintage microphones and compressors.

You can hear the magic at BTW from 7pm on November 15.

Visit the website for tickets.

