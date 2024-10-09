Homecoming gig for David as his Pearlfishers play new album at Falkirk musical mecca
Music lovers will be able to hear live renditions of some of the songs from the new album Making Tapes For Girls at the Melville Street venue on Friday, November 15.
David said: “The music of The Pearlfishers is rooted firmly in Falkirk – I’m a proud Falkirk Bairn.”
The Glasgow band is looking to evoke memories of the days when people used to make up mix tapes – using devices known as cassettes – for their loved ones or best pals.
Most of the album was recorded at La Chunky Studios in Glasgow where everything is vintage – from an old Ludwig kit to an old Wurlitzer electric piano and vintage microphones and compressors.
You can hear the magic at BTW from 7pm on November 15.
