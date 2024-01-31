Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home2Hospital has been set up to provide transport for people requiring cancer treatment out with the district and who are registered with a GP or live in the Stenhousemuir and Larbert area.

They can use the service where a volunteer driver will pick them up, take them to the hospital or clinic for their treatment and wait to bring them back home.

Those involved are following in the footsteps of similar other organisations across the district, including Driving Force in Bonnybridge and Denny, Meadowbank Car4U in Polmont and Bo’ness Car4U.

Launching Home2Hospital are, left to right: Graeme Sutherland, lead driver; Ken Drummond, chairperson; Allan Archibald, lead coordinator; June Kirkwood, treasurer and Jean Geddes, secretary. Pic: Michael Gillen

June Kirkwood is the treasurer for Home2Hospital and explains how the service came about. “Many years ago Dr Bridget McAllister came to give a talk to Vale of Carron Rotary about the work of Driving Force. Several of us realised this was a worthy cause but, due to our work and personal commitments, weren’t in a position to do anything at the time.

"Early last year I spoke to a couple of ex-Rotary friends and asked if they were in a position to get involved in setting something up for our community now that our circumstances had changed, and they agreed.”

However, it was the experience of a friend of June’s family who reinforced her belief that this service was certainly needed by people in Larbert and Stenhousemuir.

She added: “My mum had a friend who lived in Larbert and struggled to get to the Beatson in Glasgow for her treatment. Every day she had to attend she would walk to Larbert train station where she would get a train to Queen Street station, then another train to Hyndland. From their she walked to the Beatson.

The team behind Home2Hospital service are urgently looking for volunteer drivers. Pic: Michael Gillen

"After her treatment she would do the journey in reverse.

"My mum lives in Head of Muir and when she needed to go for cancer treatment she was able to call on Driving Force to take her for treatment. The benefit of using this service is that their drivers know the route, where you can park and it removes some of the anxiety people have about arriving on time for appointments.

"When mum’s treatment was completed she made a donation to Driving Force and, as a family, we all continue to support their fundraising efforts.”

June and her friends had a meeting with Dr McAllister in March last year and, agreeing with them on the need for the service in their area, offered her full support. She also put them in touch with the other similar groups across the area.

They quickly realised that another benefit of using volunteer drivers rather than people having to rely on patient or public transport is that it cuts down on the risk of infection which, for those undergoing cancer treatment is vitally important.

In October last year, Home2Hospital got approval from charities regulator OSCR which allowed them to open a bank account and begin much-needed fundraising.

To date they’ve received a small community empowerment grant from Falkirk Council and have been notified that they have been awarded £10,000 from the National Lottery.

June, a former auditor, said: “The funding is extremely important as we will offer our service free to all those living with cancer in our community who need to attend medical appointments for diagnosis or treatment.

"Given where we are situated, we expect our biggest demand will be for people struggling to attend the Glasgow Beatson, and hope to reduce some of the stress for these people.”

The team currently involved with Home2Hospital is small but they hope more people from the community will soon join them. They are: Graeme Sutherland, lead driver; Ken Drummond, chairperson; Allan Archibald, lead coordinator; June Kirkwood, treasurer and Jean Geddes, secretary.

June said: “Going by the experience of the three other charities, we will need to recruit between 20-25 drivers, about five co-ordinators and some fund-raisers to help us.

“Our initial fundraising will be to cover the costs of reimbursing the volunteer drivers for the mileage of using their own cars. We will also provide drivers with training to show them the route.

"Drivers will be able to help out when they can. Initially it might only be one day a month, but that could change depending on the number of people living with cancer who ask for our services and the drivers’ availability.

"We’d love to hear from anyone who is willing to help out. They can email us at [email protected], call 07826 878942 or use the form on our website.”

There is also a frequently asked questions area on the website which answers lots of the issues people may have, including if a friend or relative can accompany them on their journey for an appointment or treatment.

They answer is yes they can, and the patient should let the coordinator know when the driver is being arranged.

Home2Hospital can also arrange for visitors to be brought to see someone if they are admitted to hospital or a hospice if they have free drivers available.