Home2Hospital: Larbert and Stenhousemuir charity hosting first anniversary fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for an event to celebrate the first anniversary of a charity which supports cancer patients.

Home2Hospital was set up earlier this year to provide transport to health appointments for those living with cancer in the Larbert and Stenhousemuir area.

Those involved with the charity have now announced a first anniversary dance taking place in the Dobbie Hall in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, on Saturday, February 8.

The event is being supported by Larbert Round Table.

The Home2Hospital service has been supporting people in Stenhousemuir and Larbert living with cancer for the last year. Pic: Michael Gillen

From 7.30pm until midnight there will be an opportunity to dance and enjoy the music of Soulacoaster, a 12 piece soul band covering artists such as Wilson Picket, Otis Redding, Al Green, The Trammps, Jackie Wilson, The Commitments and many more. There will also be a special performance from youngsters trained at the Moira Miller Academy of Irish Dance. Tickets for what promises to be a great night can be purchased here or by calling 0333 666 3366.