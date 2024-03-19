Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home2Hospital is now open for business in Larbert and Stenhousemuir with a team of volunteer drivers in place ready to provide their service when needed.

Those behind the initiative have met with GPs in the area, as well as the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital to make them aware of the charity’s plans to support those living with cancer.

Funding has already been received with a community empowerment grant from Falkirk Council, as well as the Albert Hunt

Home2Hospital provides volunteer driver service for people in Stenhousemuir and Larbert living with cancer. Pictured: Graeme Sutherland, lead driver; Ken Drummond, chairperson; Allan Archibald, lead coordinator; June Kirkwood, treasurer and Jean Geddes, secretary. Pic: Michael Gillen

Home2Hospital has been set up to provide transport for people requiring cancer treatment out with the district and who are registered with a GP or live in the Stenhousemuir and Larbert area.

They can use the service where a volunteer driver will pick them up, take them to the hospital or clinic for their treatment and wait to bring them back home.

Those involved are following in the footsteps of similar other organisations across the district, including Driving Force in Bonnybridge and Denny, Meadowbank Car4U in Polmont and Bo’ness Car4U.

June Kirkwood, the treasurer for Home2Hospital, saw first hand the difference a service like this could make, explaining: “My mum had a friend who lived in Larbert and struggled to get to the Beatson in Glasgow for her treatment.

"Every day she had to attend she would walk to Larbert train station where she would get a train to Queen Street station, then another train to Hyndland. From their she walked to the Beatson.

"After her treatment she would do the journey in reverse.

"My mum lives in Head of Muir and when she needed to go for cancer treatment she was able to call on Driving Force to take her for treatment. The benefit of using this service is that their drivers know the route, where you can park and it removes some of the anxiety people have about arriving on time for appointments.