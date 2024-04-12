Home2Hospital: Cancer travel service for Larbert and Stenhousemuir praised in Scottish Parliament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home2Hospital takes those with cancer living in the Stenhousemuir and Larbert area to appointments at the Beatson in Glasgow and elsewhere outside the area. The charity’s volunteer drivers use their own vehicles to take people for treatment, consultations with oncology staff or for other meetings, then bringing them home.

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson tabled a motion in parliament earlier this month to congratulate those behind the initiative. It was supported by 19 other MSPs, including Michael Matheson and Gillian Mackay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Thomson congratulated all involved on their achievements so far, stating: “Learning of this fantastic achievement, I believe recognition in Parliament is rightfully deserved.”

The Home2Hospital service has been launched with left to right, Graeme Sutherland, lead driver; Ken Drummond, chairperson; Allan Archibald, lead coordinator; June Kirkwood, treasurer; and Jean Geddes, secretary. Pic: Michael Gillen

Along with detailing the work of the charity, the MSP’s motion noted it had been made possible thanks to a Falkirk Council community empowerment grant, as well as funds from the Albert Hunt Trust, Larbert Roundtable and the National Lottery.

She noted it is “a fantastic organisation that provides crucial support at what it sees as a very challenging time for those within the community who are enduring cancer treatment” before adding her good wishes for the future.

The MSP added: “Congratulations once again on your successful achievement and thank you for your continued hard work seeking to support those vulnerable within our communities. I look forward to hearing more about Home2Hospital’s endeavours and wish you and all volunteers the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those involved in the initiative are following in the footsteps of similar other organisations across the district, including Driving Force in Bonnybridge and Denny, Meadowbank Car4U in Polmont and Bo’ness Car4U.

The service is available to anyone registered with a GP or living in the Larbert or Stenhousemuir area.

Those behind the group have already met with GPs in the area, as well as the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital to make them aware of the charity’s plans to support those living with cancer.

Now they want to get the message out to those who can make use of the service they offer so they can provide valuable support when needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasurer June Kirkwood said: “The benefit of using this service is that their drivers know the route, where you can park and it removes some of the anxiety people have about arriving on time for appointments.”