Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville visited the Denny base of Home-Start Falkirk to hear how the charity supports families with young children and meet parents who have benefited from the Scottish Government’s unique baby box programme.

It is filled with essential items for newborns – everything from tiny vests to books and thermometers.

Based on a long-established scheme in Finland, the baby box is a universal free offer for families expecting babies in Scotland.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, third left, talks baby boxes with Home-Start Falkirk. Pic: Scott Louden

The scheme was launched in 2017 and since then 292,720 have been delivered to give families reassurance that regardless of their circumstances, they will have access to essential items needed for the first six months of their newborn’s life.

Ms Somerville said: “The baby box is a welcome gift for every baby born in Scotland. It ensures that every family with a new-born has access to essential items needed in the first six months of a child’s life, like clothes, books and thermometers – saving expectant parents around £420.

“We want to ensure every child has the nurturing care they need to have the best start in life and to fulfil their potential. Supporting parents is key to improving outcomes for children and young people.

“As a result of the Scottish Government’s policies such as the Scottish Child Payment, it is estimated that 100,000 fewer children will live in relative poverty in 2024-25. But we will always be fighting poverty with one arm tied behind our back if the UK Government is delivering policies that result in the opposite outcome.