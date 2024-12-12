Home-Start Falkirk hosts Christmas party to thank loyal team of volunteers

Home-Start Falkirk hosted a Christmas party to thank volunteers and supporters recently. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Home-Start Falkirk celebrated its loyal volunteers last Thursday with a Christmas party in the Hope Hub Denny.

The afternoon saw a vote of thanks from manager Sharon who read a poem about volunteering, before all those present enjoyed games and tucked into an afternoon tea which was generously funded by Scotmid.

The charity, which supports families with young children through their challenging times, relies on its team of volunteers. Without them they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.

The Christmas party was a chance for the volunteers to come together and know that their support over the last 12 months has been greatly appreciated.

Home-Start are always on the lookout for new volunteers. Anyone interested in finding out more should contact volunteer coordinator Caroline Thom by emailing [email protected].

The charity is partnering with One Parent Families Scotland in January to provide a family hub in Grangemouth.

An open day is being held in the Beancross Community Centre, where the hub will be located, on Thursday, December 19. As well as giving out information about what their organisations do, there will also be other agencies there promoting their services. There will also be a toy exchange and other activities.