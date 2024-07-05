Home owner looking for council's blessing to let out his Grangemouth property
James Mahoney lodged the application on Monday, July 1, looking for planning permission to change the use of the four-bedroomed property at 96 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, from a house to short lets.
The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, no later than August 31.
Back in April Mr Mahony applied for a Certificate of Lawful Use to rent out the same premises, but was refused permission by Falkirk Council on June 14.
The planning documents attached to the application stated: “In terms of Section 26 of the 1997 Act, it is considered the characteristics of the commercial Short Term Let use of this property are significantly different from use as a dwellinghouse and constitute a material change of use.
"Planning permission would be required.”
