Home owner looking for council's blessing to let out his Grangemouth property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A home owner’s quest to rent out his property took another step forward after he lodged another application with Falkirk Council.

James Mahoney lodged the application on Monday, July 1, looking for planning permission to change the use of the four-bedroomed property at 96 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, from a house to short lets.

The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, no later than August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in April Mr Mahony applied for a Certificate of Lawful Use to rent out the same premises, but was refused permission by Falkirk Council on June 14.

The application has been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The planning documents attached to the application stated: “In terms of Section 26 of the 1997 Act, it is considered the characteristics of the commercial Short Term Let use of this property are significantly different from use as a dwellinghouse and constitute a material change of use.