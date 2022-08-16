Home from Hospital: Volunteers needed from across Falkirk to help with hospital project

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer teams from Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) Forth Valley, Strathcarron Hospice, Dial-a-Journey and Food Train have now helped hundreds of local people, who have had a short stay at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, to get home swiftly, safely and with the support they need through their Home From Hospital project.

An open event aimed at encouraging more volunteers takes places at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road, Camelon, next month.

Pop in any time between 1pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 27 to learn more about the Home From Hospital project, and find out how to become a volunteer.

The project aims to help short-stay patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital get back home and settled quickly

The project is supported by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), and Clackmannanshire and Stirling HSCP, and its person-centred focus aims to put control and choice in the hands of the patient, tailoring support to the individual and their needs.

Sarah Murray, RVS Forth Valley, said: “Volunteers are at the centre of our partnership project and their kindness has already supported many local people to settle in safely and comfortably at home after a hospital stay. This isa good opportunity for anyone who would find it difficult to apply online and would prefer to sign up to volunteer in person to do so.”