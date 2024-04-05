Home care workers go on strike across Falkirk Council area in dispute over equal pay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The frontline staff delivering home care services for Falkirk Council will be out on strike on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday as they escalate their campaign for better pay.

GMB Scotland said the industrial action has the overwhelming support of members after a grading review failed to reflect their increased responsibilities.

The union has warned ongoing negotiations will lead to claims totalling tens of millions of pounds across Scotland and risk sinking local authorities without the intervention of the Scottish Government.

The council carers will be on strike on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “Scotland’s councils are approaching equal pay claims like the Titanic approaching the iceberg. Councillors have their heads in the sand and executives have their fingers in their ears but these equal pay claims will come, will be won and will need to be settled.”

In Falkirk, the union said the first review of care workers’ roles in six years did not recognise the skills and specialist experience of staff and failed to properly assess their new responsibilities of delivering complex care and support.

In recent years, the union stated the workers have been asked to support people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and liaising with other services like NHS Scotland and social work.

They are paid as little as £12.70 an hour but Falkirk Council rejected the union’s appeal against the grading review.

Maria Feeney, GMB Scotland organiser at Falkirk Council, said the council has been offered many opportunities to engage with care workers to avoid industrial action.

She said: “Our members work in care providing crucial frontline support to some of the most vulnerable people in their communities. They only want their work to be fairly evaluated and properly rewarded and have been asked to wait far too long for that to happen.

“Falkirk Council must understand the frustration of our members at being undervalued and underpaid for so long. They have taken on far more responsibilities, including supporting people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and more liaison with other

services like NHS Scotland and social work.