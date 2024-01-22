Locals woke up this morning to discover how Storm Isha had taken a toll on the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trees were brought down by the high winds, closing some roads, while flooding has also caused issues for motorists.

Householders are also counting the cost of the damage, with many seeking support to rebuild fences, sheds and roofs damaged in the storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those who were counting the costs this morning was Lesley Kerr from Linlithgow, whose car was damaged when an uprooted tree landed on it.

Roofs, sheds, cars, fences and trees took the brunt of the damage as Storm Isha took its toll on the area last night.

As a student, she relies on her car to commute; however, she’s currently waiting for the council to remove the tree and insurers to work out the damage.