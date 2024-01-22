News you can trust since 1845
Home and car owners are counting the costs after Storm Isha

Locals woke up this morning to discover how Storm Isha had taken a toll on the area.
By Julie Currie
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT
Trees were brought down by the high winds, closing some roads, while flooding has also caused issues for motorists.

Householders are also counting the cost of the damage, with many seeking support to rebuild fences, sheds and roofs damaged in the storm.

Among those who were counting the costs this morning was Lesley Kerr from Linlithgow, whose car was damaged when an uprooted tree landed on it.

Roofs, sheds, cars, fences and trees took the brunt of the damage as Storm Isha took its toll on the area last night.Roofs, sheds, cars, fences and trees took the brunt of the damage as Storm Isha took its toll on the area last night.
As a student, she relies on her car to commute; however, she’s currently waiting for the council to remove the tree and insurers to work out the damage.

Residents are being warned to brace for more high winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, albeit the warning is a yellow alert rather than last night’s amber.

