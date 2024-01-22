Home and car owners are counting the costs after Storm Isha
Trees were brought down by the high winds, closing some roads, while flooding has also caused issues for motorists.
Householders are also counting the cost of the damage, with many seeking support to rebuild fences, sheds and roofs damaged in the storm.
Among those who were counting the costs this morning was Lesley Kerr from Linlithgow, whose car was damaged when an uprooted tree landed on it.
As a student, she relies on her car to commute; however, she’s currently waiting for the council to remove the tree and insurers to work out the damage.
Residents are being warned to brace for more high winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, albeit the warning is a yellow alert rather than last night’s amber.