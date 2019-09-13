Holyrood looking for Falkirk residents’ views on new cash back for cans and bottles scheme

Falkirk residents are urged to give their views on the Scottish Government’s new Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Legislation to establish the country’s DRS has been brought forward for public comment, and people can get their opinions across on the scheme over the next 90 days.

The new regulations will see the establishment of a scheme that will include aluminium and steel cans, glass and plastic bottles with a 20p deposit.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald, who has first hand experience of a similar scheme operated in Norway, said: “I have long been a champion for a DRS specifically tailored to Scotland’s needs since I first saw the systems in Scandinavia in the 80s.

“This scheme, the first of its kind in the UK, is a fantastic next step on Scotland’s ambitious road to tackle climate change.

E-mail DRSinScotland@gov.scot to make comment.