Hole in the wall for all: Update on cash machine plans for Falkirk area superstore

Superstore customers will soon be able to get quick access to their cash after Falkirk Council planners gave the nod to a install a new ATM at a local store.

Cardtronics UK Ltd lodged and application with the council on September 3, which was then validated on September 27, to install an ATM at Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, November 29.

Cardtronics is a global financial services technology company that provides automated teller machines to retailers.