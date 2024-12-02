Hole in the wall for all: Update on cash machine plans for Falkirk area superstore

By James Trimble
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Superstore customers will soon be able to get quick access to their cash after Falkirk Council planners gave the nod to a install a new ATM at a local store.

Cardtronics UK Ltd lodged and application with the council on September 3, which was then validated on September 27, to install an ATM at Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, November 29.

Cardtronics is a global financial services technology company that provides automated teller machines to retailers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilASDA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice