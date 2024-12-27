Hogmanay haven: Falkirk is the place to be to see in the New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revellers could head to Edinburgh, Glasgow or even – if they are desperate – Stirling to see in the New Year or they could take extensive and expensive travel out of the equation and enjoy the party right here on their own doorstep of Falkirk.

Trance master David Rust and pals light up the dance floor in City night club from 10am on Tuesday, December 31 right through to 4am on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

A floor below the Princes Street party, XOXO will be hosting its very own Hogmanay shindig from 9pm to 3am featuring a live piper and a big balloon drop when the clock hits midnight.

Just along the road from those two venues, The Orchard, in Kerse Lane, will be hosting a Hogmanay party from 9pm with live music from Highway One and The Piping Bairn.

Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, and the Maniqui in Meadow Street, are also Hogmanay hotspots worth a visit as time ticks down on 2024.