Bilbo, Frodo, Gandalf and all the other products of Peter Jackson and J. R. R. Tolkien’s combined imaginations will be battling the forces of evil at Bo’ness Hippodrome later in the year.

The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King will be back on the big screen in Bo’ness at the end of August.

First bounding into cinemas way back in 2001 and returning in 2002 before coming to an end in 2003, with the last film of the trilogy – The Return of the King – earned all 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture and Best Director for Peter Jackson.

The Hippodrome, which never does things by halves, has ensured all three films will be shown in their extended 4K versions.

All three films will be shown back to back at the Hippodrome on Hobbit Day(Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

That’s 208 minutes for the first film, 224 for the second and 253 for the third – a whopping, potentially posterior numbing 685 minutes of epic elf and orc, sword and sorcery action.

Have no fear, brave audiences will be sustained on their epic cinematic journey with a Tolkien-inspired food and drink menu created by the Hippodrome team just for the occasion.

Hungry hobbits and wizards can choose elven “Lembus” bread or sample “‘Bilbo’s seed cake”’, washing it down with some fine Hobgoblin ale.

From August 30, each film will play twice in successive weeks culminating in a marathon showing of all the films back-to-back on Hobbit Day – Sunday, September 22 – Bilbo and Frodo’s birthday.

Alison Strauss, arts development officer and Hippodrome programmer, said: “Things are now in motion that cannot be undone. We’ve had such fun putting together this Lord of the Rings celebration and can’t wait for everyone to return to Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, via the Hippodrome, where we can all rediscover the awe-inspiring special effects, dazzling artistry and spectacular New Zealand locations of Jackson’s films.

"We knew we wanted to book the extended editions to give our audience the best possible experience. These specially licenced, recently remastered, 4K extended editions are going to be unforgettable on the big screen – the beacons of Grangemouth are lit. Fulfil your oath and join us.”