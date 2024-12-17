History Society host book sale at Falkirk's Steeple

Anyone looking for last minute Christmas gifts should head to the heart of Falkirk this Sunday.

The History Society will open the Steeple on December 22 between 1pm and 5pm to allow people to purchase local history books to fill the stockings of bairns of all ages.

Among them is the best-selling history of the Falkirk Children’s Theatre called House Full by Craig Murray and a new history of Grangemouth War Memorial.

Craig will be in the Steeple to sign copies of his book so why not pop along, meet the author and see what else is on offer.

Further information from Ian Scott on [email protected]