History repeating as Queensferry group prints another run of popular booklet

Following the success and popularity of ‘Queensferry at War’, the history group successfully obtained £2,139 from City of Edinburgh Council, Almond Area, North West Community Grants Fund, to have the booklet reprinted.

Thanks to the group’s research, the booklet offers information on men on the World War One Memorials in Queensferry and Dalmeny.

It is now available from members of Queensferry History Group, or at its premises in the basement of the council offices at 53B High Street, open on Mondays 10am- 12pm, for a minimum donation of £1.

Members of Queensferry History Group, pictured with the booklet.

Queensferry History Group treasurer Norma Brown said: "Last year the first 1000 printed were gone quite quickly, they were very popular. So we’ve now had another 1000 made.

"There are some in the local library, which we are told are also very popular.

"We had them in shops and local hotels- who put them in guests bedrooms.

"It was a free publication, but this time we are asking for £1 to help us with future projects. It’s just a suggested donation."

The group's logo.

The booklet also features aspects of the group’s two most recent exhibitions ‘Queensferry at War’ and ‘Queensferry at War – The Final Chapter’. Both focussed on how the war affected the community of Queensferry.

Norma added: “We have just started distributing this latest batch. There are some in the library and local shops again. We are planning where to put the rest of them.

"We have spread the word on Facebook and we have sold a few already.

"I think it’s important for locals to read it. We started this research to mark the centenary of the end of WW1, looking at the impact the war had on the people of Queensferry.

The booklet.

"There are still a lot of families living here who have connections to the names on the memorial.”

Each booklet has a small packet of poppy seeds which can be planted to commemorate someone named on the local war memorials, or a lost loved one.