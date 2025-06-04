History maker: Steven will be first man to crown queen in over 100 years of Grangemouth Children's Day

In the 100 plus years Grangemouth Children’s Day has been in existence a woman has always had the honour of crowning the queen.

That will change in 2025.

Steven Mathew, 54, the current president of Grangemouth Children’s Day committee will be making history at around 3pm on Saturday, June 21 when he becomes the first ever man in over 100 years to crown a Children’s Day queen.

Steven said: “I’ve been on the Children’s Day committee for 36 years – I joined two weeks after I turned 18, mainly due to family connections with the event. My grandfather was president of the committee and my father was vice president.

Steven Mathew make history when he crowns Grangemouth Children's Day queen Fearne White on Saturday, June 21 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The current vice president on the committee is my sister and my daughter is involved as well. This is our family’s big day and it always has been."

Steven admitted he was in two minds about accepting the job.

"When I was asked it just came out of the blue. I though someone else was going to crown the queen this year, but circumstances meant they couldn’t. It’s a big thing, so I asked the advice of my wife and a couple of other people about how it would look, a man crowning the queen.

"I’m like the face of Children’s Day, I get invited to all the events, while my wife and the others do the actual work. We used to joke about it, that I would be the first man to crown the queen.

"I would say, but I need to get a new dress and a hat. It was a throwaway joke, but the more I thought about it the more I thought this is a modern world we live in."

It was a different story back in 1912 when Grangemouth Children's Day began and the blueprint of the event we know and love today began to form – including the tradition of the queen always being crowned by a woman.

Steven said: "It took me four days to say yes. It’s the tradition – it’s always been a woman. I’m actually not the first man to be asked. The first one was Duncan Adams a number of years ago and he turned it down because he didn’t want to break with tradition.

"It is a huge honour and we have had to change the ceremony a wee bit.”

Steven hopes his historic moment will allow other men to be able to get involved in the crowning ceremony and the honour goes to the “person”, man or woman, who deserves it most that year for what they have done for the event.

“We’ve certainly changed the way we work in the committee,” he said. “We now try to honour the people who go out the way to help us. If someone has been doing a great job as a janitor of a school helping out the Children’s Day year in year out he should be the one who has the honour of crowning the queen.

"However, in the past we would always give the job to his wife because of the tradition.”

Old tradition will make way for a new tradition on Saturday, June 21 when Bowhouse Primary School’s Fearne White and her entourage enter Zetland Park.

And let’s hope Steven really was joking about the new hat.

