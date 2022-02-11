History is made: 21st Craigalmond Scout Group in South Queensferry launches Squirrel Scouts!

The 21st Craigalmond Scout Group has now welcomed the Squirrel Scouts for four and five-year-olds in South Queensferry.

The younger Scouts group, made up of four and five-year olds, officially joined the older Scouts last week after attending for six weeks. The new Squirrels, Young Leaders (YL) and Leaders made their promise as part of an investiture ceremony at the South Queensferry Scout Hall in Port Edgar last Friday.

An investiture of promise is an important milestone in any Scout’s life and to mark the occasion the 10 Squirrels, four YL’s and two Leaders were handed certificates along with their badges.

David Brown, Group Scout Leader with the 21st Craigalmond said: “We are extremely excited to be offering this opportunity for this age group of children to begin their Scouting adventure which could take them to 18 years old and even beyond as a future Leader.

The 21st Craigalmond Scout Group (South Queensferry) hold Squirrel meetings on Friday afternoons during school term times from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

"Although Squirrel Scouts are new with us, we have a very enthusiastic team of Leaders who are engaged in offering great opportunities for this new Section in Scouting. We are always looking for people to join and help volunteer to inspire a sense of wonder, fun, curiosity and encourage a long-lasting positive impact with the children.”

Ruari Sutherland, Squirrel Leader in the 21st Craigalmond said: “I am delighted to join the Leader’s team at the 21st Craigalmond Scout Group at this very exciting time in Scouting history. Having the opportunity to contribute to the development of the first Squirrel Drey here in South Queensferry and the Craigalmond District, as well as one of the first nationally, has been a great privilege.

"The whole Drey has taken to Scouting like Squirrels to nuts and investing a new generation of Scouts feels incredibly special indeed. Thank you to everyone at the 21st including the Leaders and Young Leaders but most importantly the kids.’’

Squirrel parent Emma Eddington said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity my son Ruaraidh has been given to join the Scouting Family and the 21st at a younger age. It is given him a sense of belonging to a group and an opportunity to make new friends and learn new skills. I hope this will be the start of a long journey in Scouting for him.’’

The present Scout Group, 21st Craigalmond Scout Group, is celebrating over 100 years of Scouting in the South Queensferry area this year. The Group are based at the Nelson Hall, a purpose-built hall in Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry.

Squirrel Ruaraidh Eddington said: ‘’I like going to Squirrels, I like to do the art.’’

Mark Hesketh, Craigalmond District Commissioner said: “I am delighted to welcome the First Squirrel Drey into Craigalmond District with the 21st Craigalmond, South Queensferry Scout Group. I hope this will be the start of many more Dreys across the District and Region. I look forward to welcoming so many more young people to our Scouting Family so that they can benefit and gain from our skills for life programme.

"The Leadership Team at the 21st have embraced the new section with positivity and enthusiasm and I believe this new Section will be an enormous success.”

Martin Elliot, South East Scotland Regional Commissioner said: “The establishment of new Squirrel Dreys is a major step in our journey towards making Scouting available to as many young people as possible in South East Scotland.

"I would like to thank all those volunteers who have helped to launch this exciting opportunity in South Queensferry and look forward to seeing Scouting continuing to flourish in the community.’’