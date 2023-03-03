The event, which took place on Saturday, February 25, saw Falkirk Provos Robert Bissett and other guests gather to plant the tree planted alongside a commemorative plaque in the paddock near the entrance to the estate.

Nine other oak, lime and field maple trees were also be planted, extending a section of mature parkland trees and boosting the areas value for wildlife. Snowdrops were planted around the trees to provide early spring colour for people and nature.

Kinneil Estate has acres of woodland and natural habitat and boasts over 2000 years of history – it includes a section of the Antonine Wall, which was named a World Heritage Site in 2008, and at its centre lies the 16th Century Kinneil House, whiclh belonged to the Hamilton family for nearly six centuries until its sale in 1923.

Guests gather in Kinneil Estate to mark the public park's 100th anniversary

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Counicl spokesperson for economic development said: “We are extremely proud to have such a majestic and historic estate situated in the Falkirk Council area. It is a much loved and well used public, open space for all.”