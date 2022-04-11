Historic Grangemouth park welcomes all action flag football sessions

Grangemouth Flag Football Club has announced plans to hopefully reinstate youth flag football at the club and, to facilitate this, is holding two come and try sessions in the historic public park for boys and girls aged between nine and 17 on from 1pm to 3pm Saturday, April 23 and from noon to 3pm on Sunday, April 24.

A club spokesperson said: “The club will provide all of the equipment needed for the sessions. All you need are boots or trainers and if possible shorts or tracksuit bottoms with no pockets or zips.

“Our adult teams will be practising in Zetland Park on the Saturday morning from 10am to 12.30pm if you want to come early and see what the game is about.”

Flag football has all the action and none of the bone crunching hits of American Football

Flag football is based on the popular sport of American Football, with all the offensive and defensive tactics and exciting skills of running, throwing, catching – just

without the pads, helmets and bone crunching collisions.

To tackle someone running with the ball in flag football you do not smash into them – you grab the flag they have tucked into their uniforms, a task which is sometimes easier said than done.

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesperson said: “We are excited to be working in partnership again with one of many great activity clubs – Grangemouth Flag Football Club.

“Come along on both dates.”